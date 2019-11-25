Four persons arrested over the assault on Rishard's vehicles

Monday, 25 November 2019 - 14:18

Police say that statement have been recorded from four persons regarding the attack to former Minister Rishard Bathiudeen’s vehicles when he was travelling in the Mundalama - Kanamulla area.

The attack took place when the minister was visiting some of his supported in the Mundalam area.



A supporter of former Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Mohammed Alawdeen has collided with a van of a supporter of the former minister when he was traveling to the area several days ago to meet supporters.



The injured man was taken to the Chilaw hospital and according to hospital reports his foot was injured.



This is said to be the cause of this conflict.

A group of supporters of Mohammed Alawdeen blocked the roads and attacked the vehicles of former Minister Rishard Bathiudeen last evening.

Several vans from both sides have been damaged in the incident and complaints have been lodged with the Mundalama Police on behalf of the former Minister Rishard Badiudeen and the former Chairman of Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Mohamed Alawdeen.

The police stated that an investigation has been launched into the incident and no arrests have been made so far.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media in Kurunegala yesterday, General Secretary of the SLMP Abdul Satsar said that the law should be enforced against former minister Rishad Bathiudeen.

Our news team attempted to contact former minister Rishad Bathiudeen over the phone, but was unsuccessful as his phone was diverted to another phone.



