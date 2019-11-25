UNP+working+committee+to+meet+next+week+to+resolve+crisis

Monday, 25 November 2019 - 14:29

A special working committee meeting will be held next week to discuss the crisis of the post of UNP leadership and the opposition leader post.

Internal sources of the party said that the meeting will be held on the third, before the commencement of the parliamentary session since the opposition leaders post has to be resolved.

Therefore, the meeting will be held definitely. After the defeat at the presidential election, the name of former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe upon his resignation from the post of prime Minister and the name of former minister Sajith Premadasa's name were proposed to the opposition leadership.

The General Secretary of the party nominated the name of former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to the Speaker for the post of the Leader of the Opposition.



Meanwhile, Sajith Premadasa's side has been presented a letter to the speaker nominating Sajith Premadasa for the post of opposition leader signed by 45 MPs.

The other suggestion from the Sajith Premadasa group is to offer the post of opposition leader to the former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Sajith Premadasa to be given the party leadership.

However, no final decision has been taken yet. A national newspaper reported today that the UNP had temporarily requested Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to take the leadership of the UNP which he has refused.

The United National Party senior members and the back benchers were scheduled to have a meeting today, which has been postponed.