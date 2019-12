Monday, 25 November 2019 - 13:20

Heavy rains expected in the Northern and Eastern Provinces

The Department of Meteorology states that showers in the North and East will continue to increase.

The Department announced that heavy rainfall of more than 100 mm may occur in these areas as well as in the Polonnaruwa District.

The Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces and Anuradhapura and Hambantota districts will experience heavy rainfall of about 75 millimeters.