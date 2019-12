Monday, 25 November 2019 - 16:13

Dr. Willie Gamage assumed duties today as the new Governor of the Southern Province.



Hiru correspondent stated that a ceremony was held in the auditorium of the Governor's Secretariat.

Dullas Alahapperuma, Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs and MP Kanchana Wijesekera and several others participated in the ceremony.Meanwhile, the new Governor of Uva Province, Raja Collure also assumed duties today.