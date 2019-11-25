It was a mistake to lease Hambantota port for 99 years - President Gotabhaya

Monday, 25 November 2019 - 17:09

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that the previous government has made a mistake by giving the Hambantota port which is strategically and economically very close to many major shipping lanes on a 99-year lease.



President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa made this statement during an interview with the Indian news service SNI, which was the first interview given by the President to foreign media after his election to office.

He further stated that the Hambantota Port Leasing Agreement should be re-evaluated.



The President added that he is ready to discuss the matter with China in order for Sri Lanka to gain control of the Port.



