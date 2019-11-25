Police+headquarters+gives+directive+to+senior+police+officers

Monday, 25 November 2019 - 17:13

The Police Headquarters have issued a directive to senior police officers to take immediate steps to prevent acts of violation and obstruction to the peace and coexistence of the people.

Accordingly, security measures such as mobile visits, motorbikes and bicycle visits to be employed to prevent these incidents from occurring at the inception.



The Panadura South Police have been informed of an incident where a display board that was in Tamil apart from Sinhala and English had been removed.



The Police Headquarters has issued this directive to the Senior Superintendents of Police considering these incidents.



The Police Headquarters have instructed the relevant police officers to identify the suspects and arrest them immediately.



