POLICE+COMMISSION+RECEIVES+5+COMPLAINTS+REQUESTING+IT+TO+ARREST+FORMER+CID+DIRECTOR+SHANI+ABEYSEKERA

Monday, 25 November 2019 - 19:14

Five factions have filed complaints with the Police Headquarters against former CID director Shani Abeysekera for allegedly investigating cases in a controversial manner to please political needs.

The complainants have requested to arrest SSP Shani Abeysekera and appoint a committee to review the cases which were investigated by SSP Abeysekera during the previous regime.

Further, they stated that SSP Shani Abeysekera is preparing to flee the country and attention should be drawn to his attempt.

The Police Commission recently transferred SSP Abeysekera to the Galle DIG office as the latter’s personal assistant.

However, the complainants requested the police commission to arrest him rather than transfer him.

The Police headquarters have instructed the CID director to initiate an investigation to the fleeing of IP Nishantha de Silva to Switzerland who investigated cases on political interest and in a controversial manner.

This step has been taken as he left the country without obtaining permission while the special unit is conducting investigations.

In addition, police media spokesman SP Ruwan Gunesekera said that disciplinary action will also be taken against IP Nishantha de Silva leaving the country without obtaining proper permission.

IP Nishantha de Silva, who conducted cases with Shani Abeysekera in a controversial manner, left the country with his family yesterday.

Former DIG Director Shani Abeysekera and IP Nishantha de Silva investigated several cases in a controversial manner during the previous regime to please political needs.

Allegations were made against both Abeysekera and Silva for conducting investigations in a biased manner to please politicians.

At the same time, when a police officer wants to travel abroad on a personal or official matter, it is compulsory for him or her to obtain prior permission from the secretary of the Law and Order Ministry.

However, IP Nishantha de Silva has left the country yesterday without obtaining such prior approval.

In addition, his leaving the country is disputable at a time several factions are asking for an investigation be conducted on IP Silva.

The Police Headquarters has also called a report on an ongoing investigation on IP Nishantha de Silva.

Meanwhile, the Immigration and Emigration office at the Katunayake International Airport has received a list of 704 officers of the CID who are banned from leaving the country without obtaining proper approval beforehand.

Airport authorities have confirmed this to our correspondent at the Airport.



