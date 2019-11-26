EU lawmakers set to declare 'climate emergency' ahead of UN conference

Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 7:11

A majority of European Union lawmakers hoped to declare a "climate emergency yesterday, a week before a UN climate conference in Madrid.

Members of the European Parliament said the declaration would increase pressure on the incoming EU executive, expected to start work on the 1st of December, to take a stronger leading role in the global fight against climate change.

They plan to pass the symbolic declaration during a debate on the United Nations' COP25 climate summit, which opens on 2nd December, in Madrid