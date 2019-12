Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 8:11

While the Forest Analyst’s report regarding the mysterious deaths of wild elephants in the Hirivadunna reserve in Habarana has not yet been received, Wildlife Resources and Land Development Minister S. M. Chandrasena says that if anyone is connected to these deaths, law would be enforced irrespective of their position.

Assuming duties of his post yesterday, the Minister said further that the new government would take steps to resolve the clash between humans and elephant