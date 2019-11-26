New+boundaries+of+Wilpattu+National+park+to+be+gazetted

Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 8:12

The Attorney General has informed the court of appeal by filing a motion that new boundaries for the Wilpattu National Park will be gazetted with the exception of the zone in which those displaced are residing in, which belongs to the Wilpattu national park.

The attorney general informed the courts on the matter when the writ petition filed demanding legal action against those who clear acres of land in the Wilpattu national park protected zones and those who support illegal settlements and relocation in the respective area was taken up yesterday.

The petition was taken up before a court of appeal bench comprising justices Janak de silva and Bandula Karunaratne.

The senior state counsel during the hearing noted that a new gazette will be issued announcing the new boundaries of the Wilpattu reserve leaving out the displaced in order to replace the gazette notification dated on the 10th October 2012.

The petition filed by the center for Environmental justice had named several individuals as respondents including the wildlife director general, central environment authority, district secretariat of Mannar and former minister Rishad Bathiudeen.

The petition notes that with the former minister Rishad Bathiudeens involvement nearly 1500 families had been resettled inside the reserve.

The Hiru CIA programme revealed regarding the resettlement taking place in the Wilpattu national park on several occasions as well