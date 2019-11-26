Enforce the law against former CID Director Shani and Nishantha who fled to Switzerland; Requests from multiple factions

Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 8:11

The war heroes for the motherland organization says that IP Nishantha Silva of the CID who headed several controversial investigations, fled to Switzerland along with several confidential documents pertaining to legal cases.

The Convener of the organization, retired Major Ajith Prasanna stated this during the Salakuna political programme telecast last night on Hiru tv.

Meanwhile multiple factions continue to demand legal action against Chief Inspector of the CID Nishantha Silva who headed controversial investigations for fleeing to Switzerland and also against former director Shani Abeysekera