Saudi+Arabia+congratulates+President

Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 9:28

Saudi Arabian Ambassador in Sri Lanka Abdul Lazar Al-Harti and a delegation has met President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.



The President's Media Unit stated that the meeting took place last afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat.



The Ambassador has congratulated the President on behalf of the Saudi government.



The British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Sarah Halton, also called on President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa yesterday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa called on Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith yesterday. It was at the Archbishop's residence.