A / L results by end of December

Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 9:29

The Department of Examinations stated that the G.C.E. Advanced Level results will be released at the end of December.



Examinations Commissioner General Sanath Pujitha stated that steps have been taken to release the G.C.E. A / L examination results in the last week of December.

The Department of Examinations has announced that tuition classes, seminars, workshops and lectures pertaining to the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination will be banned from midnight today until 12 December.



The publication and possession of posters, banners, leaflets, print media etc. on behalf of the examination will be strictly prohibited during this period.