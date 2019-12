Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 10:39

A youth was killed and three others were injured in an accident near the Piliyandala – Jaliyagoda, Sirimangala Junction.



The motorcycle was traveling from Kesbewa to Jaliyagoda when the motorcycle went out of control and crashed into a lamp post and a three-wheeler.



The 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed and the driver of the three-wheeler and a passenger who were injured were admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.