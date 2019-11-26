The+Chuda+Manikyaya+with+its+gem+studded+gold+base+on+top+of+Ruwanweliseya+unveiled

Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 11:20

The new pinnacle (Chuda Manikyaya) with its gem studded gold base, which was fixed to the Ruwanweli Seya, was unveiled this morning. The gold-plated crest was unveiled under the patronage of the Anunayake of the Malwatte Chapter, Ven.



Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thera. The new pinnacle (Chuda Manikyaya) made out of Crystals, which is a rare gem that was cut and polished in Austria.



This was placed in place of the 80-year-old pinnacle under a concept of Vishwa Parami Foundation.



A special feature is the gold crest base which consists of 5400 gemstones.



The Chuda Manikyaya was displayed for public viewing on the 18th of November in Colombo and Several other locations.







