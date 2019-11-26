Water cut in several areas including Katunayake, Seeduwa and Ragama

Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 11:26

The water supply to several areas has been suspended due to a damage caused to the main pipeline during the construction of the outer circular highway at Kadawatha.



The National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that the water supply to Katunayake, Seeduwa, Ja-Ela Municipal Council area, Ja-Ela Pradeshiya Sabha area, Mabola, Welisara, Kerawalapitiya, Dikowita and Bopitiya areas were stopped suddenly.



The water supply to Uswetakeiyawa, Ragama, Walpola, Batuwatta, Bulugahagoda, Horape, Kurukulawa, Polgahahena and Boys town has also been stopped.