Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 13:21

Next year School uniforms likely to be delayed - Teacher unions blame the previous government

Providing school uniform materials to 4.3 million students for the coming year has become disputable as the previous government had put in place a proper mechanism for the implementation of the project.



Teacher uniforms blame the previous government as it failed to put in place a proper mechanism for the project.



General Secretary of Lanka Teachers Association, Joseph Stalin stated that at least the current government should introduce such a tangible program to ensure school uniforms are provided in time.



The attempt by our news team to obtain the comment of the former Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam became futile as he did not respond to our phone.



However, Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Dallas Alahapperuma said that the issue will be taken before the Cabinet tomorrow and, swift action will be taken thereafter.