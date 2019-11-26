Army+commander+assures+action+against+wrongdoers+of+his+force+under+any+circumstances.

Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 13:17

Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, says he would ensure the highest degree of discipline among all ranks in the organization and would not hesitate to take any disciplinary action against wrongdoers under any circumstances.

He made this assertion during an interview with Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Shakti and SNI Nitin Gokhale, who recently also interviewed new President Gotabaya Rajapkasa.

In his interview, the Commander spelt out how the Army since the conclusion of the humanitarian operation in 2009, has worked tirelessly for the benefit of affected masses and its dedication towards the post-war nation-building projects, prioritizing gestures of reconciliation and co-existence, a process, he emphasized, would be continued, sustained and supported by the armed forces as per the vision of the new President.

He also explained the non-conventional threats that have been identified and other challenges and how he has kept his troops ready for any emergency in the future.