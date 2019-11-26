Inaugural+meeting+of+the+new+Cabinet+tomorrow

Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 13:28

The inaugural meeting of the new Cabinet will take place tomorrow.



Minister Dullas Alahapperuma informed the Hiru news team that the meeting will be held at the Presidential Secretariat at 10 am under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.



With the resignation of former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after the Presidential Election, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa took steps to appoint a new Cabinet.



Therefore a 16-member Cabinet was appointed last Thursday for a caretaker government.

Meanwhile, a senior government spokesman stated that the swearing in of State ministers and deputy ministers will take place tomorrow. He added that a final decision on the composition of the state and deputy ministers is due to be taken today.

Similarly, after the new ministers are sworn in, their respective ministries will be gazetted today or tomorrow. Government Printer Gangani Liyanage said that once the relevant information is received from the Presidential Secretariat, the printing will be completed.

Meanwhile, a meeting of leaders of political parties affiliated to the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna is scheduled to be held this afternoon under the patronage of the Prime Minister.



The meeting will be held at 5.30 pm at the official residence of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Wijerama Mawatha, Colombo to discuss the future political affairs.