Ranil, Karu and Sajith to meet this afternoon

Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 13:20

A meeting among UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and MP Sajith Premadasa will be held this afternoon.

A UNP senior MP told our news team that the meeting will be held at the official residence of the Speaker.

Political sources stated that the party leadership and the opposition leader position will be top on the agenda in the scheduled meeting.

The UNP General Secretary has written to the Speaker to appoint Wickremesinghe as the Opposition Leader while 45 UNP MPs have written to the speaker to appoint Sajith to the post.