Sambandan+pledges+support+for+the+correct+decisions+of+the+government

Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 13:19

Leader of the Tamil National Alliance Parliamentarian R. Sambandan sates that they are ready to support the government for any correct initiative of the government.

He made this statement participating at a media briefing held in Trincomalee yesterday.

Accordingly, the TNA has decided to sit in the Opposition under the present government with only 14 members.

Two MPs Sivashakthi Anandan and S. Viyalendran recently decided to act independently.

However, Parliamentarian S. Viyalendran supported President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the last presidential election.