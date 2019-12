Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 14:05

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna states that many United National Party (UNP) members are ready to support their party at the next general election.



MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena made this statement participating at a press conference held at the party office in Nelum Mawatha, Battaramulla today.



The MP requested the President to enforce the law against Nishantha Silva of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) who fled to Switzerland and the other officers.