Showers+in+several+provinces

Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 14:05

The Department of Meteorology states that the Northeast Monsoon will be fully operation over the island tomorrow.



Due to this rain experienced in the Northern and Eastern Provinces could increase.

The Department stated that some areas in the Polonnaruwa District could experience heavy rainfall of about 150mm, heavy showers exceeding 100mm are expected in some places in the Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central Provinces and Anuradhapura and Hambantota districts.

The department warns the public to take precaution against the temporary strong winds that could develop during thundershowers.



Meanwhile, a house has been damaged from a rock that has fallen from Keragalakanda along with a mound of soil to the Agarathenna area in Nikedbedda, Passara.



At the time of the incident seven people were in the house and two children were injured and admitted to the Badulla General Hospital.



As a result, 28 people from six houses have been evacuated to safety.