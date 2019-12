Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 14:06

Orders to Immediately remove all banners and cutouts on Electricity and Telephone poles in the Western province.

Senior DIG of Western Province has ordered all police stations in the province to remove the banners and cutouts installed on the telephone poles on both sides of the road by this evening.

A senior official of the Police Environmental Division said the banners and cut-outs are being be removed using labourers from this morning.

The clean-up of the city of Colombo has already begun on the advice of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, and the banners and cutouts will be removed accordingly.