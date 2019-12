Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 15:24

Senior journalist Mohan Samaranayake has been appointed as the Director General of the President’s Media, yesterday (25th).

He entered the media field as a sub editor of the Davasa newspaper and has over four decades of experience

He has functioned as the Presidential spokesperson on several occasions previously and held the post of Chairman of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC).

In addition, he also served as the head of the United Nations Information Centre in Colombo for some time.