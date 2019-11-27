Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 7:00

Helicopter collision kills 13 French troops in Mali

The French president's office says that 13 French soldiers have been killed in a helicopter collision during an operation against jihadists in Mali.



President Emmanuel Macron expressed "deep sadness" over the biggest single loss of life for the French military since the 1980s.



An investigation has begun into how the two helicopters hit each other.



Thousands of French troops have been deployed in Mali since 2013 after militants overran parts of the north.