School+uniforms+to+be+provided+at+the+beginning+of+new+school+term

Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 16:03

Minister of Education Dallas Alahapperuma states that school uniforms will be provided at the beginning of the new school term next year.

This would be discussed at the maiden Cabinet meeting tomorrow and, a decision will be taken whether to provide uniforms or cash vouchers.

The Ministry of Education states in a communiqué that it is regrettable that the previous government had not taken any action until the end of the year to provide school uniforms.

Meanwhile, teacher unions blame the previous government as it failed to put a proper mechanism in place for the project.



