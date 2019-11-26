State+and+Deputy+Ministers+to+be+sworn+in+tomorrow+morning

Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 16:54

The president’s media unit stated that State and Deputy Ministers of the new government will be sworn in at the Presidential Secretariat at 9 am tomorrow morning.



Meanwhile, Chamal Rajapaksa who was sworn in as the Minister of Mahaweli, Agriculture, Irrigation, Rural Development, Internal Trade, Food Security and Consumer Welfare, assumed duties at the Ministry of Food Security and Consumer Welfare today.

Bandula Gunawardena assumed duties as the Minister of Information and Communication Technology.

Previously, he assumed duties as the Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation.



