Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 17:55

The budget of the UNP's Balangoda Urban Council was defeated by a majority.

This was at a monthly meeting chaired by Chamika Wewagedara, the Chairman of the Urban Council.

Six UNP members voted in favor of the budget and 11 members voted against it.

Three United People's Freedom Alliance members, 7 members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and one JVP member voted against the budget.