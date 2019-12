Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 17:55

27 years rigorous imprisonment for two suspects who robbed cash and gold jewellery

Colombo High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarachchi today sentenced two suspects for 27 years of rigorous imprisonment. They had robbed Rs. 148,000 worth of gold and jewellery at gun point by threatening employees in a shop in Maharagama.

The judge also fined the two defendants Rs. 90,000 each stating that the charges against them were proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

The robbery was committed on December 4, 2007, at a shop in the Maharagama area.