Ranil, Sajith, Karu meeting postponed due to Sajith’s absence

Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 18:24

The scheduled meeting among UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and MP Sajith Premadasa for this evening has been postponed.

MP Premadasa has informed that he would not participate in the meeting as he was unwell.

Accordingly, the party sources said the meeting was postponed.

However, party leader Wickremesinghe was present at the speaker’s office at 4.15 pm and waited until 5.25 pm.

Later the meeting was postponed when they received a message from MP Sajith Premadasa.

Meanwhile all UNP MPs have been summoned to party headquarters Sirikotha tomorrow at 11 am.

Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and National Organizer Navin Dissanayake have convened this meeting to educate MPs over the current crisis in the party.



