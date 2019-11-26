Election+Commission+seeks+Parliament+assistance+for+Provincial+council+elections

Tuesday, 26 November 2019 - 19:29

The chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya has informed Speaker Karu Jayasuriya that a General Election could be held late April or in the first week of May next year if by any chance the President dissolves parliament after March 1st.

Commission Chairman Deshapriya and his officials met the speaker at his office yesterday to brief the conclusion of the November 16th presidential election.

Meanwhile, the election Commission Chairman has requested the speaker to get the required laws passed in parliament as soon as possible to hold the already suspended Provincial Council election.

Commission chairman Deshapriya had told the speaker that he expects to submit the necessary amendments to be included in the Provincial Council Act in order to correct the mistakes that occurred in the past Provincial Council election.

Meanwhile, the Parliament Communication Department quoted the Election Commission Chairman in a communiqué as informing the speaker that a General Election could be held if the President dissolves parliament on March 1st.

In addition, the commission chairman has asked the speaker to pass a law on media criteria in order to hold a more independent and peaceful election in the future.