Heavy+rains+are+expected+in+the+North+and+East

Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 9:39

The Department of Meteorology states that the North-East monsoon developing over the island is expected to bring increased rainfall from tonight to the North and Eastern provinces.

Therefore, some areas in the North, East, Uva and North Central Provinces will experience heavy rainfall of 100 to 150 mm.

The Department stated that showers will be experienced in the Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and Southern provinces of around 75 -100mm.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Galle via Kankesanthurai, Trincomalee and Pottuvil will develop temporary strong winds around 80kmph and the sea will be rough.