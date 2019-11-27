Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 7:51

Swearing-in of State and Deputy Ministers today New government’s first cabinet meeting also this forenoon

Presidential Media Division announced that the swearing-in of the new government’s State Ministers and Deputy Ministers would take place at 10 a.m. today under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the presidential secretariat.



After the swearing-in handing over of appointment letters to secretaries of new ministries will also take place.



Meanwhile, Minister Dullas Alahapperuma said that the new government’s first cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held at the presidential secretariat at 11.30 a.m. today with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the chair.