Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 7:52

Wannila Attan requests for a place to keep the skulls of Sri Lankan indigenous people brought from England

Leader of the indigenous community, Uru Warige Wannila Aththo has requested the government for a secure location in order to deposit skull fractions of primitive humans which was handed over by the Edenborough university.

Expressing his views to the media, he noted that these skull fractions have been deposited currently at the Indigenous people's National Heritage Center in Dambana, and he hopes to discuss regarding the matter with the president and prime minister.