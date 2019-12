Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 9:28

Leaders of the Podujana Peramuna meet the President

A meeting of the leaders of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and its affiliated parties were held at the official residence of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

It is reported that President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa joined in the discussion.

In addition to the leaders of the party, Ministers of the new Cabinet were also present.