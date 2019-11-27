Environmental+Organizations+object+to+the+decision+to+declare+new+boundaries+to+the+Wilpattu+National+Park

Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 9:38

Environmental Organizations have protested against the decision of the Attorney General to declare new boundaries for the Wilpattu National Park, excluding the unauthorized occupants of the area.

When a petition filed by the Centre for Environmental Justice was called at the Court of Appeal yesterday, the State Counsel appearing for the Attorney General informed the court regarding the new boundaries.

The petition was filed before the Court of Appeal by the Centre for Environmental Justice seeking legal action against persons who are responsible for the illegal resettlement and unauthorized constructions.

Senior State Counsel Manohara Jayasinghe, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, informed the Court of Appeal that their attention has been drawn to draw to declare the new boundaries of the Wilpattu National Park excluding the unauthorized settlement area.

However, environmentalists protested yesterday over this decision