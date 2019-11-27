Water+cut+tomorrow+in+several+parts+of+Kandy

Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 9:27

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board informed that the water supply to several areas in Kandy will be disrupted from 9am tomorrow for 28 hours.

The water supply is restricted due to maintenance work to the Nillambe water purification plant in the Kandy Southern area.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that the water supply will be disrupted until 1 pm on Friday to Udunuwara, Gelioya, Weligalla, Egoda Kalugamuwa, Megoda Kalugamuwa, Ambakumbura, Ganegoda, Dawulagala, Hidawula and Pilimatalawa.