The+State+and+deputy+ministers+take+oaths

Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 10:28

The swearing in of the State and deputy ministers is scheduled to take place at the Presidential Secretariat shortly.The Hiru regional correspondent stated that President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have arrived at the Presidential Secretariat.A total of 16 Cabinet Ministers were sworn in before the President recently.Chamal Rajapaksa - State Minister of DefenseVasudeva Nanayakkara - Minister of Water Supply FacilitiesGamini Lokuge - State Minister of Urban DevelopmentMahinda Yapa Abeywardena - State Minister of Irrigation and Rural DevelopmentS. B. Dissanayake - State Minister of Lands and Land DevelopmentJohn Seneviratne - Minister of Economic and Policy AffairsMahinda Samarasinghe - State Minister of Public Administration and Home AffairsC. B. Ratnayake - State Minister of RailwaysLakshman Yapa Abeywardena - State Minister of Information and CommunicationSusantha Punchinilame - State Minister of Small and Medium EnterprisesAnura Priyadarshana Yapa - State Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer AffairsSusil Premjayantha - State Minister for International CooperationPriyankara Jayaratne - State Minister of Indigenous MedicineRanjith Siyambalapitiya - State Minister of EducationMahindananda Aluthgamage - State Minister of Power and EnergyDuminda Dissanayake - State Minister of Youth AffairsRohitha Abeygunawardena - State Minister of Power and EnergyDayasiri Jayasekara - State Minister of IndustriesLasantha Alagiyawanna - State Minister of Public Management and AccountingKeheliya Rambukwella - State Minister of Investment PromotionArundika Fernando - State Minister of Tourism PromotionThilanga Sumathipala - State Minister of Technology and InnovationMohan de Silva - State Minister of Human Rights and Law ReformsVijitha Berugoda - State Minister for Women and Child AffairsRoshan Ranasinghe - State Minister of Mahaweli DevelopmentJanaka Wakkumbura - State Minister of Export AgricultureVidura Wickramanayake - State Minister of AgricultureShehan Semasinghe - State Minister of Development Banking and CreditKanaka Herath - State Minister of Ports DevelopmentDilum Amunugama - State Minister of Transport Services ManagementLohan Ratwatte - State Minister of Highways DevelopmentWimalaweera Dissanayake - State Minister of Wildlife ResourcesJayantha Samaraweera - State Minister of EnvironmentSanath Nishantha - State Minister of Fisheries and Inland FisheriesTharaka Balasuriya - State Minister of Social Security

Nimal Lansa - Deputy Minister of Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure



Kanchana Wijesuriya - Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources



Indika Anuruddha - Deputy Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government