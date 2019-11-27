The+State+and+deputy+ministers+take+oaths

The swearing in of the State and deputy ministers is scheduled to take place at the Presidential Secretariat shortly.
The Hiru regional correspondent stated that President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have arrived at the Presidential Secretariat.
A total of 16 Cabinet Ministers were sworn in before the President recently.Deputy and State Ministers who have been sworn in so far
Chamal Rajapaksa - State Minister of Defense
Vasudeva Nanayakkara - Minister of Water Supply Facilities
Gamini Lokuge - State Minister of Urban Development
Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena - State Minister of Irrigation and Rural Development
S. B. Dissanayake - State Minister of Lands and Land Development
John Seneviratne - Minister of Economic and Policy Affairs
Mahinda Samarasinghe - State Minister of Public Administration and Home Affairs
C. B. Ratnayake - State Minister of Railways
Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena - State Minister of Information and Communication
Susantha Punchinilame - State Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises
Anura Priyadarshana Yapa - State Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Affairs
Susil Premjayantha - State Minister for International Cooperation
Priyankara Jayaratne - State Minister of Indigenous Medicine
Ranjith Siyambalapitiya - State Minister of Education
Mahindananda Aluthgamage - State Minister of Power and Energy
Duminda Dissanayake - State Minister of Youth Affairs
Rohitha Abeygunawardena - State Minister of Power and Energy
Dayasiri Jayasekara - State Minister of Industries
Lasantha Alagiyawanna - State Minister of Public Management and Accounting
Keheliya Rambukwella - State Minister of Investment Promotion
Arundika Fernando - State Minister of Tourism Promotion
Thilanga Sumathipala - State Minister of Technology and Innovation
Mohan de Silva - State Minister of Human Rights and Law Reforms
Vijitha Berugoda - State Minister for Women and Child Affairs
Roshan Ranasinghe - State Minister of Mahaweli Development
Janaka Wakkumbura - State Minister of Export Agriculture
Vidura Wickramanayake - State Minister of Agriculture
Shehan Semasinghe - State Minister of Development Banking and Credit
Kanaka Herath - State Minister of Ports Development
Dilum Amunugama - State Minister of Transport Services Management
Lohan Ratwatte - State Minister of Highways Development
Wimalaweera Dissanayake - State Minister of Wildlife Resources
Jayantha Samaraweera - State Minister of Environment
Sanath Nishantha - State Minister of Fisheries and Inland Fisheries
Tharaka Balasuriya - State Minister of Social SecurityDeputy Ministers
Nimal Lansa - Deputy Minister of Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure
Kanchana Wijesuriya - Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources
Indika Anuruddha - Deputy Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government