Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 12:58

President instructs new ministers to consider Ministerial portfolios as a responsibility and not a privilege

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa stated that the Ministerial portfolios should be viewed as a responsibility and not a privilege.

The President was addressing the State ministers and deputy ministers who took oaths today.



The President pointed out that all ministers should work to ensure that the public service is run efficiently.