Hearing of Poojitha and Hemasiri's bail application postponed till 17th

Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 13:27

The Colombo High Court ordered today to take up for hearing the revised bail application filed by former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and IGP Pujith Jayasundara, who has been sent on compulsory leave, on the 17th of next month.

This was when the applications were taken before High Court Judges Aditya Patabendige and Manjula Thilakaratne.



The High Court ordered to issue summons to the respondents of the petition, Attorney General Dappula Livara, Acting Inspector General of Police Chandana Wickramaratne, Director of the CID and the OIC of the Commercial Investigation Division.

Accordingly, the petitions will be taken up again for hearing on the 17th of next month.

The suspects are currently in remand custody on charges of criminal negligence and murder for failing to prevent a series of terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday.