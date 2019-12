Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 13:29

The Sinhale National Organization today lodged a complaint with the Police Headquarters and the Criminal Investigation Department on 20 charges against former Minister Rishard Bathiudeen.

Speaking to the media after the complaint, the chairperson of the organization Dan Priyasad said that former Minister Rishard Bathiudeen, had misused state property by providing transport facilities to the members of the Thawheed Jamaat Organisation.