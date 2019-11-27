A couple found hanging in Korathota, Kaduwela

Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 13:48

The bodies of a couple have been found from a house in Korathota, Kaduwela. The bodies were found following a tip off received by the police emergency number. The police stated that they had committed suicide by hanging themselves.

They deceased were aged between 28 and 30 years and had come to the house about a month ago.

The suspect, who had committed suicide was a resident of Hewagama, Kaduwela, and had been in a relationship with the deceased woman.

The deceased woman has come to the country about 2 months ago from overseas.

The cause of the suicide has not yet been revealed