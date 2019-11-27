The+cabinet+of+the+New+government+meet+for+the+first+time

Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 13:26

The first cabinet meeting of the new government has begun under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

It is reported that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and all ministers are participating in the meeting which commenced at 11.30 am at the Presidential Secretariat.

Meanwhile, today's newspapers published advertisements calling for applications from experienced professionals for the posts of Chairman and board members for state institutions. This was published by the Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundara

It is stated that a panel of professionals will be reviewing the applications received for the appointments of Chairmen and Boards of the state institutions.

Sri Lankan professionals who are living abroad are also eligible to apply for these posts.

The relevant applications should be addressed to the Additional Secretary to the President, Secretariat office, Presidential Secretariat, Colombo 01 before the 18th of December.