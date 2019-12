Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 19:34

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya says that he is compelled to respect parliament tradition thereby recognizing UNF leader as the Opposition Leader.

In a Twitter message, speaker Jayasuriya says that if another faction challenges his decision, such a matter should be settled within the party.

Meanwhile, the UNP backbenchers met their leader Ranil Wickremesinghe at the party headquarters Sirikotha today.