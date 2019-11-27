Intelligence+officers+of+Ekneliyagoda+case+released+on+bail

Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 13:48

Nine Army Intelligence officers arrested in connection with the disappearance of Prageeth Eknaligoda have been released on bail by the Colombo High Court today.

The case was taken up before Justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Gihan Kulatunga. The indictments filed by the Attorney General were handed over to the accused and they were also banned from traveling.

The judges ordered the defendants to submit their passports to the court within a week. The case will be taken up again on the 18th.

Nine defendants have been named in the case including Shammi Arjuna Kumararatne, Commanding Officer of the Giritale Army Camp and the intelligence officers.

The suspects were produced before the Homagama Magistrate's Court and was previously released on bail.