Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 15:58

Ministers Bandula Gunawardena and Ramesh Pathirana have been appointed as cabinet spokesmen of the new government.

This was at the inaugural Cabinet meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

A media briefing has been convened at the Ministry of Mass Media at 4 pm to inform the Cabinet decisions taken.