Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 16:16

Forty-two women who had suffered various harassments returned home from Oman today to Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake.

They travelled in the flight O V 431 belonging to the Salam Airlines of Oman.

The group had arrived at the Sri Lankan embassy in Oman and was later kept in detention centres.



It is reported that these women had worked for less than two years in Oman and have not been paid for the period they worked.