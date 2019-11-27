Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 16:02

A committee from the Ministry of Health to look into the corruption charges of the former Chairman of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation

1,135

Views

A special investigation committee has been appointed by the Ministry of Health to look into the corruption allegations regarding Rumi Mohamed, former chairman of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation.



The ministry stated that the committee has been appointed by the Minister in charge of the subject, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, to look into the media reports of corruption, fraud and financial misappropriation during the importation and distribution of drugs and attempts to flee the country.



The Minister said that accordingly, he will not be allowed to leave the country until the investigations are completed and steps have been taken to inform the relevant authorities.





