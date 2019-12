Wednesday, 27 November 2019 - 16:35

Two suspects arrested with a stock of illegal cigarettes

Two persons were arrested with a stock of illegal cigarettes manufactured overseas during a raid conducted by the Navy and the Police Special Task Force (STF) in Battaramulla.

The Navy stated that the two suspects arrested yesterday are residents of Colombo -10 and Maharagama aged 33 and 43 years.

The suspects have been handed over to the Thalangama Police along with 13 bundles of foreign cigarettes